Ga. Justices Hint County's Spaceport Referendum Suit Is Moot

By Rosie Manins (October 6, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices struggled Thursday to reach the merits of a southeast Georgia county's bid to void as unconstitutional a referendum that repealed its plans for a spaceport, suggesting the way the county approached its case renders it moot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS