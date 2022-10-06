Spacey Denies Actor's Sex Assault Claims As Trial Opens

By Rachel Scharf (October 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The $40 million sexual abuse trial against Kevin Spacey opened in Manhattan federal court Thursday with allegations that the "House of Cards" star climbed on top of a teenage actor during a party in 1986, while Spacey's counsel told jurors the story was fabricated out of "bitter" jealousy....

