Fla. Casinos Say Seminole Gaming Pact Was Correctly Nixed

By Caleb Symons (October 6, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A pair of Florida casinos urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday not to revive a contentious gaming compact that would give the Seminole Tribe full control over online sports betting in the Sunshine State, saying the deal authorizes off-reservation gambling in violation of federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS