From 'Golden Boy' To Guilty: Snapshots Of Uber Exec's Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 6, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The weekslong trial for ex-Uber security chief Joseph Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor convicted Wednesday for not reporting a massive 2016 data breach, had memorable moments, including a hacker's admission that extortion was the goal and testimony from a fired Uber lawyer who called Sullivan "the golden boy."...

