Calif. Joins List Of States Tackling Paid Leave Requirements

By Kellie Mejdrich (October 7, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- California's recent enactment of expanded leave protections allowing employees to care for individuals who aren't a legal relative comes as many other states have taken action to expand access to paid leave, adding a new wrinkle to a nationwide patchwork of policies that have always challenged employers....

