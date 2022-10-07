Tribal Elders Ask High Court To Undo Highway Ruling

By Caleb Symons (October 7, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A group led by two Native American elders has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to help restore a sacred Indian site razed when an Oregon highway was widened nearly 15 years ago, claiming the government could remediate that damage by rebuilding certain landmarks or replanting trees....

