Justices Asked To Look Into Apple's Estoppel Challenge

By Andrew Karpan (October 11, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A trio of patent academics, as well as an industry-funded patent challenging business, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the contentious issue of whether challenges that don't appear at Patent Trial and Appeal Board hearings can later show up in patent litigation, an argument Apple is trying to raise in its billion-dollar fight with the California Institute of Technology....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS