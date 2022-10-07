Spacey Accuser Tells Jury Of 'Incredibly Frightening' Assault

By Rachel Scharf (October 7, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Actor Anthony Rapp testified that Kevin Spacey pinned him down on a bed when he was 14 years old in 1986, telling a Manhattan federal jury that he felt "frozen" during the "incredibly frightening and very alarming" encounter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS