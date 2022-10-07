Native Communities At Heart Of New US Arctic Strategy

By Caleb Symons (October 7, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The federal government's new 10-year Arctic strategy focuses heavily on supporting Native Alaskan tribes, putting indigenous communities at the heart of efforts to develop sustainable local economies and improve climate resiliency in the region....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS