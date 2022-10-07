BIPA Trial Judge Scolds Witness For 'Sparring Match'

By Celeste Bott (October 7, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sent the first jury to hear a case under the state's biometric privacy law out of the courtroom Friday in the middle of a BNSF employee's testimony, scolding him for giving multiple nonresponsive answers and at one point telling the witness to "wipe the smirk" from his face....

