Grubhub Agrees To Pay $42M To End Investors Securities Suit

By Danielle Ferguson (October 11, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Grubhub says it will pay $42 million to end claims that it lied to investors about the success of its ability to attract profitable restaurants and diners in new locations, as both sides of the securities litigation were waiting to see if an Illinois federal judge would certify the class....

