Chancery Awards $900K Fee For Biopharma Co. Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (October 11, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A shareholder who negotiated a settlement with Sage Therapeutics Inc. after suing in Delaware Chancery Court over alleged "grossly excessive" director pay was awarded $900,000 for his efforts Tuesday, nearly three times what the company wanted but shy of the $1.25 million he sought....

