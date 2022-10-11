Weinstein's Atty Cites 'Medieval' Cell Conditions In LA Trial

By Craig Clough (October 11, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge pushed back Tuesday on complaints from Harvey Weinstein's attorney that the disgraced movie mogul is being held in "unsanitary" and "medieval" conditions during jury selection for his upcoming criminal trial on rape and sexual assault counts and may not "survive" the ordeal. ...

