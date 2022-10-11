Instacart To Pay $46.5M To End San Diego's Gig Worker Suit

By Gina Kim (October 11, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Instacart has agreed to pay $46.5 million to settle accusations that it violated California's labor code when it misclassified more than 300,000 of its delivery workers as independent contractors over a five-year period, according to an announcement issued Monday by the San Diego city attorney....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS