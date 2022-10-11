Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Instacart To Pay $46.5M To End San Diego's Gig Worker Suit

By Gina Kim (October 11, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Instacart has agreed to pay $46.5 million to settle accusations that it violated California's labor code when it misclassified more than 300,000 of its delivery workers as independent contractors over a five-year period, according to an announcement issued Monday by the San Diego city attorney....

