Efficiencies Evidence Questions After Penguin Merger Order

By Lawrence Buterman, Katherine Rocco and Joy Dineo (October 13, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. federal district court ruling has prevented Penguin Random House LLC from using certain economic data to justify its $2.18 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster Inc. after the judge issued a midtrial order excluding Penguin Random House's evidence of predicted cost savings — cost savings the publisher argued would be passed on to authors in the form of higher book advances.[1]...

