BNSF Hit With $228M Judgment In First BIPA Trial

By Celeste Bott (October 12, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal jury on Wednesday found BNSF Railway violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law in the first such case to go to trial, handing a win to a class of more than 44,000 truck drivers and forcing the railroad to pony up $228 million in damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS