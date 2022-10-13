Minimizing The Rising Risk Of Biopic Defamation Suits

By David Halberstadter (October 13, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Over the last few years, we've seen a veritable explosion in defamation lawsuits relating to the depiction of real people in both traditional documentary-style productions and so-called docudramas. A number of purely fictional works have been the subject of defamation claims, too....

