Del. Justices Won't Revive $530M Camping World Investor Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 13, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday snuffed out Camping World Inc. stockholder efforts to resurrect a derivative, $530 million suit that accused the recreational vehicle giant's top officers and directors — including CNBC host Marcus A. Lemonis — of insider trading and breaches of fiduciary duties....

