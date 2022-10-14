Descendants Tell 9th Circ. Their Tribal Remains Suit Is Valid

By Joyce Hanson (October 14, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Descendants of the Jamul Indian Village of California have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their allegations that public officials illegally disinterred the remains of their ancestors, arguing that a lower court wrongly dismissed their suit for lacking a simple statement about why they are entitled to relief....

