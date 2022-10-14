7th Circ. Agrees To Review Bankruptcy Court's 3M Ruling

By Hailey Konnath (October 13, 2022, 11:50 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has agreed to consider 3M Co.'s appeal of an Indiana bankruptcy court's refusal to temporarily shield the company from hundreds of thousands of veterans' claims arguing that its earplugs caused them hearing loss, according to an order issued on Wednesday....

