Bofl Class Attys Get $3.5M Award From $14M Stock-Drop Deal

By Katryna Perera (October 14, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted final approval Friday to a $14.1 million settlement between a class of investors and Bofl Federal Bank and awarded the class' lawyers $3.5 million in attorney fees, ending a suit that accused the bank of making false and misleading statements about its underwriting standards, internal controls and compliance that, once revealed, led to a 47% stock drop....

