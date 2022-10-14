Weinstein Atty Complains Of 'Dogpile' Of Gov't Witnesses

By Craig Clough (October 14, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Harvey Weinstein urged a Los Angeles judge Friday to limit the number of "fresh complaint" witnesses in the disgraced movie mogul's upcoming criminal rape trial, saying the number of these supporting witnesses who are an exception to the hearsay rule is creating a "dogpile" against his client....

