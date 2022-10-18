FTC Mulling Khan DQ From Meta-Within Merger Case

By Bryan Koenig (October 18, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Chair Lina Khan's ability to continue presiding over the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to Meta's acquisition of app developer Within Unlimited is now up to her fellow commissioners after the agency chief apparently refused to recuse herself, according to a court filing Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS