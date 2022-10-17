Weinstein Atty Can't Ask Gov. Newsom's Wife About His Affair

By Dorothy Atkins (October 17, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California state judge ruled Monday that convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's counsel can't question an alleged victim, who is Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, about her husband's 2005 affair in Weinstein's upcoming criminal rape trial, finding that the evidence is prejudicial and "too tangential in relation to this trial."...

