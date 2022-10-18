Real Estate Rumors: Pacifica Square, Related Group, Medidata

By Andrew McIntyre (October 18, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Illinois-based Pacifica Square USA has a deal to buy the majority of a mall in Kenner, Louisiana, and could wrap up the deal in November, Nola.com reported on Monday. The company is buying most of the Esplanade Mall from a venture of 4th Dimension Properties and Kohan Retail Investment Group, and the deal does not include the Dillard's or Target stores there, according to the report, which noted the purchase price was unknown....

