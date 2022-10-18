Cement Giant Lafarge Cops To Funding ISIS, Will Pay $777M

By Pete Brush (October 18, 2022, 10:40 AM EDT) -- Cement giant Lafarge SA told a Brooklyn federal judge Tuesday that a subsidiary paid terror groups including the Islamic State to keep a Syria business unit operating in 2014, agreeing to pay $777 million in what prosecutors called an unprecedented case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS