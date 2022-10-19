County's Pension Freeze Needed Warning, Ga. Panel Told

By Kelcey Caulder (October 18, 2022, 10:39 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing Hall County employees told the Georgia Court of Appeals on Tuesday that the county's decision to freeze retirement pension plan benefits was a plan termination, and that the employees, who have brought an estimated $75 million class action, should have been given notice about it....

