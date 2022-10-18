9th Circ. Increases Punitive Damages For VW Opt-Out Drivers

By Linda Chiem (October 18, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Tuesday that drivers who declined class settlements and faced off with Volkswagen in a bellwether trial over its emissions-cheating scandal are entitled to higher punitive damages, saying a California federal judge's calculations didn't quite weigh the scope of the automaker's "reprehensible" conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS