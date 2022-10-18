Red Sox Network Says Fired Exec Sought 'Inappropriate' Deal

By Brian Dowling (October 18, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New England Sports Network executive who was fired and indicted for allegedly stealing $500,000 from the Red Sox broadcaster emailed the team's top two owners last month offering to help the company launch a lucrative video streaming service if it drops a civil suit against him, according to a Tuesday filing....

