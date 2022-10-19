Real Estate Rumors: Carlo Bellini, Kit Realty, Nuveen

By Andrew McIntyre (October 19, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Carlo Bellini, the son of BioChem Pharma co-founder Francesco Bellini, is the $252 million buyer of AIG's former Lower Manhattan headquarters, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 175 Water St., and the seller is Vanbarton Group, according to the report....

