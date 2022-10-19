Ga. Atty Wants New Trial After Murder Conviction

By Rosie Manins (October 19, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT) -- A Georgia attorney convicted of murder over the death of a real estate developer has asked a state trial court for a new trial, claiming the evidence in the case doesn't support an Atlanta jury's finding of guilt....

