Credit Suisse Beats Forex Price-Fixing Allegations At Trial

By Pete Brush (October 20, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury held Thursday that Credit Suisse played no part in a giant foreign currency exchange price-fixing conspiracy that saw 15 other big banks settle for $2.3 billion, clearing the holdout Zurich finance giant of remaining civil liability....

