Mnuchin Expected To Testify After Feds Rest In Barrack Trial

By Stewart Bishop (October 19, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Wednesday rested their case against Colony Capital Inc. founder Thomas Barrack alleging he secretly acted as an agent of the United Arab Emirates in the U.S., and the onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump began a defense case that may include testimony from former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin....

