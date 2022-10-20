Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Mulls Convicted Long Island DA's Bid For New Trial

By Frank G. Runyeon (October 20, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former New York district attorney told a skeptical Second Circuit panel Thursday that he deserves a new trial, arguing his corruption conviction was tainted by a "serial liar," unfair links to salacious misconduct and other impermissible evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!