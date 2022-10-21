American Airlines Docs Shielded In Trial Over JetBlue Pact

By Chris Villani (October 21, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT) -- American Airlines won't have to turn over 11 documents related to its alliance with JetBlue that have been the subject of a heated dispute between their lawyers and U.S. Department of Justice antitrust attorneys, after a federal judge ruled Thursday that the material is subject to attorney-client privilege....

