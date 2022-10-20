Cardi B Didn't Know Tattoo Was Edited Into Pic, Designer Says

By Gina Kim (October 20, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A graphic designer who worked on the racy mixtape cover at the heart of a right-of-publicity suit against rapper Cardi B told a California federal jury Thursday that he never told Cardi B's representatives he picked an internet-sourced image of the plaintiff's distinctive tattoo, believing it was "fair use."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS