Musk's Options Vanish As $44B Twitter Deal Deadline Looms

By Jeff Montgomery (October 21, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Despite eleventh-hour reports that Elon Musk's $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter could be jeopardized by federal scrutiny of foreign influence and threats of post-transaction staff cuts, the Tesla CEO still has no clear exit, according to merger and corporate law experts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS