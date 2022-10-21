Northern Mariana Regulator To Fight Arbitration With Casino

By Joyce Hanson (October 21, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A regulator in the Northern Mariana Islands has put a federal court on notice that it will challenge a ruling that lets Chinese investors in a Saipan casino block proceedings to revoke their license while the parties arbitrate a fee dispute following several catastrophic events....

