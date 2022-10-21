Meta Pushes For Docs Showing FTC Chair 'Bias'

By Bryan Koenig (October 21, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Meta pressed Thursday for Federal Trade Commission documents it hopes will demonstrate bias animating FTC Chair Lina Khan as the agency challenges its purchase of virtual reality app developer Within Unlimited Inc. in California federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS