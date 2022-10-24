Voyager CEO Dropped From Crypto 'Ponzi Scheme' Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 24, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Voyager Digital Holdings CEO Stephen Ehrlich has been cut from a proposed securities class action accusing him, along with the now-bankrupt crypto trading platform and the "Shark Tank" personality and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, of running a Ponzi scheme that conned consumers out of billions of dollars' worth of crypto....

