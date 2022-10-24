FedEx Jointly Liable In Labor Suit, Jury Told As Trial Opens

By Dorothy Atkins (October 24, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Counsel for former FedEx delivery drivers hired through an independent contractor told a California federal jury during opening statements Monday that FedEx is jointly liable for failing to pay overtime and provide breaks, while FedEx's attorney argued it played no role in their employment and the contractor is solely responsible....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS