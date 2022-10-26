Telecom Shareholders Say Sanctions Award Is Unfair

By Joyce Hanson (October 26, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The majority shareholders of a Latin American telecommunications tower operator have asked a New York federal judge to vacate an arbitral award forcing them to pay about $500,000 in costs as sanctions for ignoring an earlier award requiring them to rehire the company's chief operating officer....

