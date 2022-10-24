Italian Model Recounts Sex Assault As Weinstein Trial Starts

By Craig Clough (October 24, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- An Italian model of Russian descent broke down into uncontrollable sobs on the witness stand during the first day of Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in Los Angeles on Monday, tearfully telling the jury that he forced his way into her hotel room in 2013 before sexually assaulting her. ...

