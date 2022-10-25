Firm Urges Denial Of Ex-Atty's 'Power Grab' In Clearview Suit

By Celeste Bott (October 25, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs firm behind a landmark Illinois biometric privacy verdict is accusing one of its former attorneys of trying to get his ex-firm removed as class counsel in a similar case against Clearview AI, saying he is engaging in an "ill-conceived power grab" after resigning to start his own practice....

