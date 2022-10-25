Model Says She Feared Weinstein Would Kill Her During Rape

By Craig Clough (October 25, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Italian model of Russian descent told a California federal jury on Tuesday during Harvey Weinstein's criminal sexual assault trial that she fought back against the Hollywood producer when he raped her in a hotel room but eventually gave up because she feared he would beat or kill her. ...

