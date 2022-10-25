Barrack Says He's No Agent, Mideast Support Is His Creed

By Stewart Bishop (October 25, 2022, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Colony Capital Inc. founder Thomas Barrack's defense began to take shape in his foreign agent trial Tuesday as jurors heard him explain away his alleged crimes as the acts of a true believer in the importance of U.S. engagement with allies in the Middle East, and not subterfuge directed by a foreign government....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS