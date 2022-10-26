Google Inks Novel DOJ Deal On Subpoena, Warrant Practices

By Dave Simpson (October 25, 2022, 11:08 PM EDT) -- After spending more than $90 million improving its warrant compliance program, Google LLC has reached a "first-of-its-kind resolution" that will require continued improvement to end U.S. Department of Justice claims that the search giant lost key data requested in a 2016 investigation of a cryptocurrency exchange, the DOJ announced Tuesday....

