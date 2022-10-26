Model Denies Altering Story On Weinstein's 'Unusual' Genitals

By Craig Clough (October 26, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A woman who told a California jury Harvey Weinstein raped her denied under cross-examination on Wednesday that she changed her story during statements to authorities and a grand jury, pushing back on the allegation that she altered her description of abnormal aspects of the former Hollywood producer's genitals....

