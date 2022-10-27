Sanctions Bid In Flint Water Suit Denied As 'Nonsensical'

By Danielle Ferguson (October 27, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has declined to sanction an attorney representing children at trial over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, saying Veolia North America's claim that the attorney violated professional conduct rules when he made certain statements to the media was "creative but nonsensical."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS