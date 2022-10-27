Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ford Asks Judge To Punt $550M Fee Bid In $1.7B Crash Case

By Emily Johnson (October 27, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- As the company challenges a record-shattering $1.7 billion punitive damage verdict in a lawsuit over a fatal truck crash, Ford Motor Co. has urged a Georgia state judge to deny as premature a request for at least $549 million in attorney fees being sought in the case....

